Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 119,919 BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $7,966,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares in the company, valued at $257,744,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,582,986 shares of company stock valued at $24,839,193.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

–

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.