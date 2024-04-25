Wynn Capital LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Sanofi by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,244. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

