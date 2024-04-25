Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,906 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7,293.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $398,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,560 shares of company stock worth $4,279,636. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $143.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.79.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

