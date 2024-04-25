Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $80,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 600,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,411,000 after acquiring an additional 341,590 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 178,285 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Barclays increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $103.60 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $107.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

