Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 158,075 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

ORLY opened at $1,092.70 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,097.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,014.34.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.