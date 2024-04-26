1,346 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,205,000 after purchasing an additional 956,000 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $45,152,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,184.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 702,603 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace
In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dynatrace Trading Down 0.3 %
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
