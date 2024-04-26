Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 28 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $7,725.00 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,736.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,966.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 502.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

