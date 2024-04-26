193,597 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 193,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Seer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the third quarter worth about $56,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Seer by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Seer by 186.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 28,156 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Seer by 66.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seer by 234.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 170,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEER traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.90. 318,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,068. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Insider Activity

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Seer had a negative net margin of 517.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 52,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $107,299.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,436,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,658.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,149 shares of company stock worth $133,366. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seer

Seer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.