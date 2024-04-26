Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 473,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 35,173 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 13,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 57,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 185,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

