Acuitas Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Silicom by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth $1,432,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silicom by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 79,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Silicom by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the third quarter valued at about $5,769,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Price Performance

SILC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 million, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.38%.

SILC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

