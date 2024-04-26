Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 84,735 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 84,735 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.76% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 866,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 4,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,068. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.37 million, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

