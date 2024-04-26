Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ADC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.61.

ADC traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.12%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 42,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,572. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

