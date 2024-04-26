Aion (AION) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $91.70 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00086781 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00033065 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012742 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003801 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001524 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

