Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Intevac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Intevac by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 59.8% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 249,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 48.6% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 3.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Intevac Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.19. 36,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,122. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.73. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

