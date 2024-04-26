Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 23,793 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6,180.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,084,338 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

