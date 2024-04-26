Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $55.14.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

