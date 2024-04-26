Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,694 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after buying an additional 667,660 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,748,260 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

