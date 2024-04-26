Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 1,721 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $113.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

