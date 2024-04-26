Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. 651,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,776. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after purchasing an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,717,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,249,000 after purchasing an additional 413,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,007,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.