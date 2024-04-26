Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 9.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $190.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $174.71 and last traded at $170.97. Approximately 33,969,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 30,255,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.00.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.24.
View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,154,000 after buying an additional 2,416,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after buying an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.16.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.