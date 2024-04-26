Analyzing Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 11.46% 7.76% 0.63% Northwest Bancshares 17.84% 8.77% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $645.57 million 1.12 $96.09 million $1.78 10.42 Northwest Bancshares $701.74 million 1.97 $134.96 million $1.03 10.57

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Northwest Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dime Community Bancshares and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northwest Bancshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 39.56%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Northwest Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, the company invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, it offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services for small and medium sized businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, shorter term consumer loans, and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business and real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by investment accounts, as well as investment management and trust services. The company operates community banking locations in Pennsylvania, Western New York, Eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

