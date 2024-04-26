Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in April

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $11.12 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anhui Conch Cement
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.