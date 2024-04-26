Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.02 earnings per share.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $369,080.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $224,393.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,393.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,335 shares of company stock worth $19,126,100. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Resources

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.