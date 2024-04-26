Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ABG traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.