Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS.
NYSE:ABG traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.18.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
