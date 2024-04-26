TD Cowen Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $35.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $33.93. 5,229,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,515,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $317,979,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after buying an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after buying an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $105,569,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.