Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Avangrid Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $41.22.
Avangrid Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on AGR
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avangrid
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High-performing Stocks That Could Rip Once Markets Turn Back Up
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Microsoft Fires a Trend Following Signal: Targets Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.