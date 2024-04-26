Bailard Inc. Buys 133 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 940.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after acquiring an additional 321,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 229,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.65. 274,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,724. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $16,143,904 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

