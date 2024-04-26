Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $18.70. 656,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

