Bank of New Hampshire Sells 2,079 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.86. 6,071,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,526,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.