Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $369.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.40, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.78. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $379.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

