Bfsg LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.52 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

