Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

