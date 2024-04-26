Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.89.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,365. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

