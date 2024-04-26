Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $36.55 on Friday. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

