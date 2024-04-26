Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000.

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $547.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.12.

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

