Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,132 shares of company stock worth $21,022,795. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,207. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.94 and a 200 day moving average of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

