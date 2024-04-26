Datadog’s (DDOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $152.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.70.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $125.25 on Monday. Datadog has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $138.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock valued at $97,728,997. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

