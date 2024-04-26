Eight Capital Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.86.

Teck Resources Stock Up 8.7 %

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources stock opened at C$67.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$47.47 and a 1-year high of C$69.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

