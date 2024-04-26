Eley Financial Management Inc Sells 45,288 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Eley Financial Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,288 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Acas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 584.2% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $113.61. 717,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,557. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.09.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
