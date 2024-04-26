Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.86-4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.250-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.56.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 416,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.