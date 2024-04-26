SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 84,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72,904 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,116,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. 1,143,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,622. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.