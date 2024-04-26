Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Exponent Trading Up 20.5 %

EXPO stock traded up $16.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. Exponent has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.44%.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

