Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 133,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,536. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

