Colony Bankcorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

