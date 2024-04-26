Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on F. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.02.

F traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,542,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,022,195. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

