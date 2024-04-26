FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Issued By Cormark

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 6.04%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PBL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Shares of PBL traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.38. 1,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$22.63 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$954.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Pollard Banknote Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Insider Activity at Pollard Banknote

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$166,500.00. In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. 64.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

