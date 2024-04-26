GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 2,172 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 54.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 71.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moderna by 44.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,645,526.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056,931 shares in the company, valued at $212,645,526.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,976. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

