GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $224,000 in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Onsemi Stock Up 1.3 %

ON opened at $66.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.