Geron (GERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Geron stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 2,453,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,000,238. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GERN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

