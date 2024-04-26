Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,020. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.27.
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,812,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,812,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,051 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,211 in the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
